The Top Bluetooth Headphones for the Best Listening Experience

Having a great pair of Bluetooth headphones can make any listening experience that much better, from movie watching at home to music on-the-go. They quickly pair to any device to make the whole process a breeze while making sure that you’re not physically tethered to that device. The bluetooth connection lets you pop your phone in your pocket or on a table and do other things while you’re on the phone, whether you’re taking a stroll, doing the dishes, etc. We’ve rounded up some of the best options out there to give you a top-tier listening experience, no matter the media.

Cleer Flow Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Scouted contributor John Brandon swears by the Cleer Flow II headphones, saying that they “help you tune out the world and tune into your music.” They last about 20 hours on a charge and have a unique feature that recognizes when you remove them and stops whatever you’re listening to. It then resumes when you put them back on. Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping

Status Audio BT One Wireless On-Ear Headphones I’ve always thought on-ear headphones weren’t for me, but the BT Ones from Status Audio changed my mind. They’re comfortable, stylish, and fold down into their own carrying case. They connect quickly through Bluetooth 5.0 and have a robus 30-hour battery life. Because of their size, they’re great for travelers to stow in their bags. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones These foldable Bluetooth headphones have a slew of technical features to give you top-tier sound with an advanced ear cup for ultimate comfort. If you’re worried about all-day comfort, the “memory-protein” in the cup is used to simulate skin texture so your ears are comfortable no matter how long you wear these headphones. While they don’t have ANC (active noise-cancelling), they do have passive noise isolation, which gives some noise reduction but adds a longer battery life. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones With the built-in microphone and NFC technology (that’s a fancy pairing technology that lets you pair just by touching the devices together), these headphones are great for everyday life. The 30-hour battery lets you forget about charging them every day and the lightweight, soft ear cups makes them perfect for all-day wear. Buy on Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping

LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones If you just can’t get into on-ear or over-ear styles, opt for these waterproof (and sweatproof) earbuds. The IPX7 rating means even if you get caught in a torrential downpour, you’ll be good to listen to your tunes. The control buttons are easy to use with the ability to adjust volume, skip tracks, and answer your phone. These are the headphones you’ll want to keep on you for taking calls. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

