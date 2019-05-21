6 Men’s Jeans Built to Last and Engineered to Let Your Legs Breathe and Move

Jeans are essential — some of us think there’s no such thing as too many of them. And in that spirit, we put together some of the best men’s jeans out there. If it’s time to say goodbye to the pair you’re clinging on to or you want to upgrade to jeans designed more specifically for warmer climes or enhanced comfort and breathability of the athleisure class, we’ve got your back. Get one or get them all but be sure to find a pair that’s best for your jean-specific needs. And stay cool.

Performance Denim Slim, $129 at DU/ER: I already love DU/ER for its new weatherproof denim and this performance denim, constructed with the brand’s flexible and breathable fabric will be a great choice for the months ahead. I’m not at all surprised more than 130 reviewers left DU/ER’s denim a 4.6-star average rating.

Slim Fit Jean, $68 at Everlane: This Japanese-sourced denim is designed with a slight two-way stretch to allow for flexibility without too much give. The premium 11-ounce fabric feels substantial but stays comfortable. More than 1,300 reviewers gave the slim fit a 4.7-star average.

Slim Rapid Movement Denim Jean, $119 at Banana Republic: Designed for moving around, the fabric looks like denim but is stretchy for comfort and a full range of motion — it’s composed mostly of cotton with nearly a fifth modal and touches of elasterrell and spandex.

Manchester Jean, $99 at prAna: Clocking in with a 4.6-star average rating from more than 160 reviews, the Manchester is made of an organic blend of stretch denim with touches of the brand’s own version of polyester and elastane, the former specifically designed to add natural stretch in a durable frame — not to mention, these are sustainably made.

Mercer Slim, $118 at Mott & Bow: After Mott & Bow sent me the Mercer, I immediately recognized a unique set of jeans. The super soft twill denim gives them an extremely comfortable fit and they look dressy so you can enjoy that comfort anywhere you go. A 2% elastane construction leave these with a very slight stretch that doesn’t overwhelm the sturdy feel of the jean. They also look really good.

121 Slim Coolmax Jean, $129 at Lucky Brand: Constructed with the brand’s temperature-regulating Tencel fabric, a mix of its own polyester and Tencel lyocell, elastane, and cotton, these jeans are here to take you from morning to night in a comfortable and breathable format. The dark wash denim also looks good enough to wear to work.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.