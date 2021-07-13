The Trump Org’s Implosion Starts with a Divorce

The Trump Organization is run like a criminal enterprise. And not just because mobs and whatnot and the Trump Org are all shady, despite that being true. “You keep it in the family. It’s all built on trust. You’re not allowed in unless you’ve been vetted. And if you’re at the top, it’s because you’ve been there for 20 or 30 years,” explains Daily Beast political investigations reporter Jose Pagliery on this episode of The New Abnormal.

But here’s the thing: These groups are built on insiders, but eventually, someone becomes an outsider. Enter Jennifer Weisselberg, ex-wife of Barry Weisselberg and ex-daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg.

When she and Barry got divorced, she had it all, “it” being the paper trail that likely lays out a lot of the criminality of this case.

“The question about if this is going to be the thing to bring down Donald Trump himself, or his company, a lot of it’s going to hinge on, well, how much did he know personally?” Pagliery explains, and there’s reason to believe he knew more than he says.

Bloomberg opinion columnist Robert A. George also joins the show and talks with Molly Jong-Fast about the year that CPAC started harboring lunatics and how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) set up mind traps for progressives as the anti-Andrew Cuomo.

Plus! Heather Cox Richardson, historian and host of the podcast Now and Then, shares what the TV show Lost and QAnon have in common.

