The Trump Ship Is Sinking Fast, but How Many Rats Will Really Jump?

PROFILES IN COURAGE

Lisa Murkowski said it's "getting to the point" where Republicans may have to rethink supporting Trump. Getting to the point? Even still, most won't.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump is scared. He has beaten, dominated, and bludgeoned the Republican Party into positions that would make a drunken riot cop blush with shame. But now that Trump may lose in a landslide, his captives and quislings are plotting their escape. 

The courage kickoff started when General James “Mad Dog” Mattis ripped Trump a new one after Trump threatened to use U.S. military forces against our own citizens. In so doing, Mattis joined several other retired, high-ranking military officers who have publicly savaged Trump in recent days.

Mattis, one of the few adults to serve in Trump's administration, resigned on principle, and his criticisms were strong and pointed—so I don’t include him in what I’m about to say next, which instead applies to the many elected Republicans who acted like pantywaists before they started to smell Trumpian blood in the electoral waters: When it looks like a ship is sinking, the rats begin scurrying off. 