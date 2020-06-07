The Trump Ship Is Sinking Fast, but How Many Rats Will Really Jump?

Donald Trump is scared. He has beaten, dominated, and bludgeoned the Republican Party into positions that would make a drunken riot cop blush with shame. But now that Trump may lose in a landslide, his captives and quislings are plotting their escape.

The courage kickoff started when General James “Mad Dog” Mattis ripped Trump a new one after Trump threatened to use U.S. military forces against our own citizens. In so doing, Mattis joined several other retired, high-ranking military officers who have publicly savaged Trump in recent days.

Mattis, one of the few adults to serve in Trump's administration, resigned on principle, and his criticisms were strong and pointed—so I don’t include him in what I’m about to say next, which instead applies to the many elected Republicans who acted like pantywaists before they started to smell Trumpian blood in the electoral waters: When it looks like a ship is sinking, the rats begin scurrying off.