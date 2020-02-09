The Trumpists Boosting Bernie Sanders Might Get What They Wish for—and Regret It

The favorite in New Hampshire after battling to an effective draw in Iowa, Bernie Sanders has a real shot at the Democratic nomination. And nobody seems happier about this than Trumpists, who aren’t just cheering him on and trying to amplify the idea the Democrats are cheating to stop him but are actively interfering with the other party’s process to help get him over the top. It’s not hard to see the Trumpists outsmarting themselves with this one.

It’s not just talk, though there’s plenty of that. GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy alleged that the timing of the Senate impeachment trial was a DNC conspiracy to sideline Sanders. Donald Trump Jr. argued that since Bernie was tied up with impeachment in the days leading up to the caucuses, that meant he had a “bigger” win in Iowa than Pete Buttigieg. And Donald Trump Sr. accused Mike Bloomberg of helping the DNC “rig the election” against Sanders.

But there’s also action. With Sanders closing the gap in South Carolina, which has an open primary, Republicans are preparing to vote for the socialist in what The Post and Courier reports will be a “wide-scale effort this week to encourage GOP voters across South Carolina to vote for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Feb. 29 Democratic primary.”