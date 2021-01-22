The Truth About MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Ties to Militias

When The Daily Beast found an alleged Capitol rioter in a beaming, gun-toting selfie in front of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s restaurant, it wasn’t the only example of far-right militia fanboys looking to the Colorado member of Congress for inspiration. As she’s risen to national office on a platform of Wild West gun culture, Boebert has displayed a strange habit of hanging around militia members, posing for selfies with them, and proclaiming herself “the militia.”

The associations never caused much trouble for the freshman congresswoman in her rise to power. But ever since militia members, QAnon cultists, and other extremists stormed the Capitol, Boebert’s chumminess with the far right is coming into an uncomfortable focus. So who’s she been hanging out with?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.