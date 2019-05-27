FIRE AND FURY
‘All I Saw Was Death’: The Truth About Trump’s Drone War
Some pundits dreamt in 2016 that Donald Trump was some kind of dove. Here’s the reality they woke up to.
Coverage of drone strikes has largely disappeared from the headlines under this chaotic administration. But over the past two years, president Trump has increased the number of lethal strikes in countries like Somalia, while lowering the burden of proof required to authorize them. The Daily Beast’s Senior National Security Correspondent Spencer Ackerman collaborated with cartoonist Matt Bors for the Empire issue of The Nib magazine in this comic below.