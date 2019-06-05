Get TRX’s Top-Rated, Perfect Home Fitness Solution for $120 Today on Amazon

When it comes to fitness, versatility is key: It’s best to have a solid gym you love going to, a favorite path to run or walk in, and a great home fitness solution. And Amazon’s day-long sale on the top-rated TRX Pro 3 Suspension Trainer System gets you 40% off a great solution for home (and travel) fitness.

Down to $120 through tonight, the TRX system includes three suspension anchors, ergonomic suspension strap handles, a locking carabineer, and the brand’s 8-week fitness guide. The idea of the system is to give you all-around exercises for the entire body in sessions as quick as 20 minutes. While I see the system as a perfect home gym, the set is small and compact, perfect to travel with or keep in the office for mid-day mind-clearing mini workouts. The low impact of the suspension routine is great for your body, especially in contrast to the rigorous and traumatic blows that some weight lifting can cause. If you’ve wanted a home gym solution that stays out of your way and sets up in minutes, don’t tap out on this great deal.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.