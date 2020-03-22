The Twisted Fate for Men Who Claimed Jesus Was Gay

On May 30, 1593, the playwright and poet Christopher “Kit” Marlowe was found brutally murdered. According to an autopsy report and several eyewitness reports, Marlowe had spent the day at the house of Mrs. Eleanor Bull in Deptford, South London, before being fatally stabbed in the eye. The dagger struck slightly above his right eye and drove two inches into his brain. Though he was not even 30, Marlowe had already made his impression on the English literati with his Doctor Faustus. His exclamation “Was this the face that launched a thousand ships?” lives on in literary and pop-cultural folklore even today.

So, who would want to kill him?

Quite a few people, as it turned out, and conspiracy theories abound. One explanation is that Marlowe’s atheism and his scandalous belief that Jesus was in a homosexual relationship with the disciple John played a role in his demise. If correct, this would make Marlowe one of a cluster of individuals who have faced strong, sometimes fatal, opposition for asking questions about the sexuality of Jesus.