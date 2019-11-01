The Only Place in New York That Trump Might Avoid Boos

If President Trump was going to attend anybody's mixed martial arts bout, you would have expected it to be Colby Covington.

He sports a MAGA hat. He denounced a Muslim fight manager as a “terrorist rat.” He said an American fighter of Nigerian extraction should be “sent back” to Africa. He told a fight crowd in Sao Paulo, “Brazil, you’re a dump. All you filthy animals suck.”

Also, he had the Two Fredos, Donald, Jr. and Eric, cageside at his last big bout. He afterwards got a call from the president congratulating him on his victory. That was followed by an invitation to the Oval Office, where he presented the president with his welterweight championship belt.