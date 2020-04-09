The Unbearable Torture of Celebs’ Luxury Instagramming During Coronavirus

In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, there has been much discussion of the role of celebrity, from the obtuseness of the rich and famous to the pointed (and fairly narrow) ways in which they can be useful, tuning into our suffering from their stocked-up mansions and penthouses. But the backbone of their influence has generally gone unexamined.

Instagram, the foremost mechanism for celebrities to cultivate and control their public images, has transformed into a kind of Wild West over the last month—particularly in the U.S., where many celebrities are huddled on the coasts, from the Hamptons to Hollywood. (No word yet from Kanye, who would surely do individually well to be relaxing out at his Wyoming estate.)

Recently, music industry mogul David Geffen posted several grams of his $590 million superyacht, one with the caption: “Sunset last night... isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.” After an online uproar, Geffen deactivated his Instagram. Still, there are other, less astronomically rich yet still financially blessed celebs to carry the torch of luxury at the time of mass death: Drake, the self-titled Champagne Papi, posted an image of his personal jet with the caption “‘SOCIAL DISTANCING’ ℅ ABLOH ENGINEERING,” apparently referencing a collaboration with the fashion designer Virgil Abloh.