The Undisputed Heavyweight Bar Champion: Vodka

Drink trends come and go in America, but seemingly the one constant now is the unprecedented sale of vodka.

Just how big is the spirit these days? Three out of every 10 bottles sold in America is vodka and the category is, unbelievably, still growing. It’s even more impressive given that 100 years ago, it wasn’t a contender and struggled to find a market.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, talk about the secret to vodka’s unprecedented success and how it keeps defending its title.

They are joined by Carl Nolet Jr. whose family has been distilling in Holland for more than 300 years and created best-seller Ketel One. Nolet chats about his experiences coming to America in 1990 to launch the brand and why the category took off so explosively.

Fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this spirited episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

