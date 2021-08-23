The U.S. Has Been Fighting the Wrong Wars the Wrong Way for Decades

In mid-April, President Joe Biden announced that America’s longest war would be coming to an end, and soon. That it has, much sooner than Biden, or just about anyone else, including the U.S. military, thought possible. It took the Taliban, a force of some 75,000 fighters, less than four months to break the back of government resistance in Afghanistan and seize the capital, Kabul. This astonishing victory, another profound humiliation for the United States, was due as much to weakness and dysfunction of the Ghani government and its security forces as to the strength and coherence of the Taliban fighters.

What Biden knows, but will not say in public, is that for the third time since 1975, the United States has failed to achieve its primary strategic objective in a very costly major war. In Afghanistan, that main goal was to establish a stable, pro-Western government as a bulwark against Islamic extremism. That never happened.

Since America’s disastrous crusade in Vietnam ended in 1975, U.S. forces have also engaged in a wide array of peacekeeping, stability, and nation-building campaigns of varying complexity and duration in countries including Lebanon, Grenada, Haiti, Bosnia, Panama, Pakistan, and Somalia. Here, too, the results more often than not have been less than satisfactory, frustrating, and even, at times, embarrassing.