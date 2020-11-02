‘The View’ Blasts Texas Trump Caravan, ‘Shallow Little Hypocrite’ Marco Rubio

The hosts of daytime talk show The View on Monday tore into the pro-Trump caravan that nearly ran a Biden campaign bus off the road in Texas this weekend, saying it was reminiscent of Mississippi Burning while blasting Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for parroting President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the intimidation tactic.

Over the weekend, a convoy of Trump supporters surrounded a Biden-Harris bus on a Texas highway in an effort to stop or run it off the road, eventually leading the campaign to cancel their planned event. The president, meanwhile, heaped praise on the MAGA drivers, tweeting out “I LOVE TEXAS!” while applauding them at a weekend rally.

Echoing the president’s laudatory comments for the caravan, Rubio shouted “we love what they did” at a late-night Trump rally in Florida on Sunday night. “We do that in Florida every day,” he exclaimed, adding: “We thank all the great patriots.”

Directing here comments at the participants in the caravan, The View host Whoopi Goldberg said they “could have caused all kinds of havoc” and even “gotten themselves killed” because buses can easily tip over. She then compared the scene of one truck to the Deep South during the Civil Rights era.

“That looked like a scene out of Mississippi Burning,” Goldberg added, referencing the 1988 movie about the 1964 murder of civil rights activists. “When trucks and cars surrounded people who are trying to drive.”

Liberal co-host Joy Behar, meanwhile, agreed with Goldberg’s analogy before mentioning the other pro-Trump caravans that clogged highways over the weekend, wondering aloud if “we’re going to have a lot of violence in this country.”

Fellow host Sunny Hostin then weighed in, claiming the president has “emboldened” this behavior before contrasting the president’s praise of his supporters’ actions with his rhetoric towards left-wing demonstrators.

“And I immediately, Whoopi, thought, imagine the outrage from the Trump Administration had this been a Black Lives Matter protest, imagine the difference in the reaction,” she stated. “Right? Imagine that. Yet, instead, he calls the Black Lives Matter organization terrorists, but these people are patriots.”

Co-host Sara Haines would go on and says she couldn’t decide if she was “more sad or mad seeing what’s going on here” adding that her “heart races” every time she sees the clip. Finally, Ana Navarro, a one-time Republican strategist from Florida, took direct aim at Rubio.

“When I saw Marco Rubio last night at this Trump rally, you know, Marc Rubio who President Trump used to refer to as Little Marco Rubio, has now turned into Little Trump,” Navarro seethed. “I guess he took a break from tweeting Bible verses to make fun of and mock and make a joke about what people did with this bus.”

“It endangered people’s lives,” she added. “People could have been hurt. It’s an aggression against democracy. Against people’s rights to vote. It’s suppression. It’s instilling fear in people.”

Navarro, her voice raising, concluded” It’s absolutely wrong and Marco Rubio, you who talk about socialism and who talk about dictatorships, to be making fun of this and making light of this, you shallow little hypocrite, I am so embarrassed I ever supported you!”