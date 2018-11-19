After two years of trying, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace finally landed his first sit-down interview with President Donald Trump this past weekend. And he was not about to waste that opportunity.

Asked to rank himself among the best presidents in American history, Trump instead chose to once again give himself an “A+” and Wallace got similarly glowing reviews from the hosts of The View on Monday morning for the way he handled his subject.

“I was impressed with how Chris Wallace handled Trump always calling the press the ‘enemy of the people,’” Sunny Hostin said. When Trump said he doesn’t put Wallace in that category, the Fox News host replied, “It doesn’t matter what you call me. We’re all in solidarity, sir.”

“Good for him,” Joy Behar said of Wallace. “Even his friends at Fox have to deal with him like that.”

“The fact that he doesn't want to hear the audio of Jamal Khashoggi,” Meghan McCain said, referring to another revelation from the interview, “I can imagine it's kind of brutal given the manner in which he was slaughtered, but again, maybe there should be reflection on how governments really treat ‘enemies of the people’ in Saudi Arabia and how violent it is.” She added, “You're the president of the United States of America, a journalist was slaughtered in cold blood and you don't want to address it? That should also concern all of us.”

“The fact that he refuses to connect the two—himself to how people respond—because you know, this is a build-up. This is how things build up to slaughtering journalists, you know, and if you think that you actually have nothing to do with this, everybody knows you're wrong,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “So Chris Wallace, I happen to be a big fan of Chris Wallace's, he did a really great job. The moment he said it doesn't matter what you call us, we're all journalists and when you say it to one you're saying it to everybody, the fact that this seemed to have no glimmer of connection with him was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

Abby Huntsman, who previously worked at Fox News, called Wallace a “great journalist” and added, “It's not easy for him being at Fox News because a lot of the folks that watch Fox aren't the biggest fans of Chris Wallace because he does push back and he is critical.”

It was left unsaid that most others at Fox who land interviews with Trump behave in a different manner.