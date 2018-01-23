‘The View’ Eviscerates Megyn Kelly for Jane Fonda Attack: ‘How Much Work Have You Had, Bitch?’

NBC’s Megyn Kelly is fighting with Jane Fonda. And The View just had to get involved.

This week, Kelly escalated her already existing feud with the legendary actress, invoking the “Hanoi Jane” nickname that was used against her during and after the Vietnam War after Fonda said it was “inappropriate” for the Today host to ask her about plastic surgery.

“I have no regrets about that question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate. This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage,” Kelly said on Monday. “Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

“Nor do you,” The View’s Whoopi Goldberg shot back Tuesday morning.

But it was Joy Behar who really had a field day at Kelly’s expense. “To drag the Vietnam War into a plastic surgery conversation is a real stretch Megyn, okay?” she said. She also wondered why people are “more angry” at Fonda about that war than they are with Presidents Nixon, Johnson and everyone else who “lied” about it and “sent boys as cannon fodder to that unjust and filthy war.”

When Sunny Hostin said she’s never seen a “journalist” make statements like the ones Kelly made on her show, Behar asked, “Who’s a journalist?” Then, there was this kicker: “Jane should have just said to her, ‘And how much work have you had, bitch?!”

And given that Kelly brought up Fonda’s alleged transgressions, Goldberg decided to talk about some things from Kelly’s past at Fox News. “If I can forgive you for telling all my friends’ black children that Santa is only white,” she said, referring to one of Kelly’s most infamously offensive segments, “you can step back, because you made a mistake.”

By the end of the segment, however, Behar offered an apology to Kelly.

“I didn’t mean to call her a bitch,” she said. “I just think she’s struggling for a persona,” she added. “She doesn’t know who she is.”