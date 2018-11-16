The audience at The View cheered wildly on Friday morning when moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced that CNN and Jim Acosta had prevailed in their lawsuit against the Trump administration.

“How’s everybody feeling right about now, say, I don’t know, at the White House?” Goldberg asked her fellow co-hosts.

“The First Amendment is alive and well now,” former Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman said in support of the federal judge’s ruling that Acosta’s “hard pass” must be restored. “If you’re the White House, you may not like the guy, can’t stand him, but how are you surprised? Because what precedent would that set if they were to rule against this? How many passes could you take away from people? Where does that end?”

With Meghan McCain off for the day, the only other conservative voice at the table was Ana Navarro, who is not only a CNN contributor but also no fan of Donald Trump.

“I think what we are seeing in this case is the Constitution working the way it’s supposed to and we are seeing checks and balances,” Navarro said. “But you know what? Man is President Grumpy Man-Baby gonna be mad today!”

When Sunny Hostin asked, “But what about Sarah Sanders?” who was responsible for distributing a clearly doctored tape of Acosta supposedly assaulting a White House intern, Navarro replied, “As they say in the South, bless her heart.”