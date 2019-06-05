Meghan McCain: I Appreciate That ‘My Husband Sticks Up for Me Publicly’

A month after The Federalist founder Ben Domenech went on a homophobic late-night Twitter rant blasting Seth Meyers for the late-night talk show host’s tough interview of his wife Meghan McCain, McCain said she appreciated that her husband stands up for her publicly.

During Wednesday’s opening segment on The View, the hosts discussed President Trump’s recent United Kingdom trip, noting that the president didn’t get what he wanted most—a photo-op with young royal family members such as Prince Harry.

While the panel suggested Prince Harry was miffed over the president recently calling his wife Meghan Markle “nasty,” co-host Sunny Hostin said that the young royals made sure to avoid being photographed with Trump while Harry skipped out on the State dinner.

“He did attend a lot of things when President Obama was president,” Hostin said, adding that Obama attended the Invictus Games with Harry and visited the prince at home.

“I think Harry’s absence in my view speaks volumes,” she continued. “I like a man who sticks up for his wife. I like that. I enjoyed it very much!”

McCain, meanwhile, inserted herself into the conversation by referencing Domenech’s public defense of her.

“Well, I don’t have that problem in my house,” McCain declared. “My husband sticks up for me publicly so I understand Harry’smy husband rides very hard for me, so I also appreciate that.”

After stating the older royals such as the Queen and Prince Charles were “very polite” and put on a “united front” during the visit, the conservative co-host went on to invoke the recent controversy surrounding the White House requesting a ship named after her father be hidden from view during Trump’s recent Japan trip.

“I found it very entertaining the way that British people troll--they do it so much better than we do,” she said before airing a photo of an anti-Brexit group projecting an image of a USS John S. McCain hat in England.

Besides calling Meyers a “cuck” following the NBC host’s contentious interview with his wife, the conservative pundit also fired Federalist columnist Denise McAllister days after her infamous Twitter spat with McCain when McAllister unleashed a homophobic and offensive tirade against journalist Yashar Ali. (Something that came across as a bit ironic after he publicly accused Meyers of “regularly gargl[ing] Lorne Michaels’ balls.”)