2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard could not bring herself to vote “yea” or “nay” on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. For that, Meghan McCain said Thursday morning, the Democratic congresswoman has “balls of steel.”

McCain’s comments came, oddly enough, during a discussion on The View about the president’s disparaging remarks about the late Congressman John Dingell. After attacking his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) for supporting his impeachment despite the fact that he allowed her husband a state funeral, Trump suggested that Dingell was “looking up” from hell.

“There's a special kind of horrific monstrosity in this man that he does to widows,” McCain said, revealing that both she and her mother have spoken to Debbie Dingell about Trump’s comments. “But I think for me yesterday, I was watching the impeachment process when I got home, and I too would not have voted for it. And I actually think Tulsi Gabbard has absolute balls of steel to vote present because that's what I would have done if I were her as well.”

McCain has had a complicated relationship with Gabbard over the course of this year, first accusing her of “spouting propaganda from Syria” back in February and then defending her during her feud with Hillary Clinton a few months later.

By the time Gabbard returned to the show last month, McCain was highlighting what she sees as their political and cultural similarities. “You evoke really strong reactions from people,” McCain said at the time. “I know what that's like, from the left and the right. And you seem to be a threat to both sides. Why do you think you trigger so many people in so many different ways? Because I don't completely understand it, but I myself am a trigger, so maybe that's why I don't get it.”

“The problem that so many people are conflicted with, at least conservatives like I am, is everything is so politicized,” McCain continued on Thursday, seeming to equate a Washington Post reporter tweeting “Merry Impeachmas” on one side with Trump “doing a rally in front of supporters cheering for someone's death, and cheering for a beloved World War II hero and congressman and making pain of a family's Christmas time and grief exponentially worse.

“If you have no heart, fine,” she added. “I said yesterday I gave up on him having a conscience or a heart, but the politics of it are so blanking dumb because all the capital that you just gained by the complete partisanship that I saw with the impeachment process, you just lost, because it's cruel.”

Later in the segment, after receiving words of agreement from Joy Behar, McCain concluded by taking on First Lady Melania Trump’s “#BeBest, anti-bullying crap.”

“I don't want to hear anymore from anybody,” she said. “I don't want to hear it from Ivanka. I don’t want to hear it from Melania. Until you get him in line when it comes to disparaging people—when you are disparaging widows and people who have served the country and war heroes who have passed, again I know something about it, until you get him in line, you are complicit in this as well.”