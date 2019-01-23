‘The View’ Hosts Come Together to Bash Lara Trump for Being Out of Touch on Shutdown ‘Pain’

There was a rare moment of bipartisan agreement on The View Wednesday morning as frequent sparring partners Joy Behar and Meghan McCain came together to criticize recent comments made by Lara Trump about the government shutdown.

“We get that this is unfair to you, but this is so much bigger than any one person,” the president’s daughter-in-law said in an interview this week. “It is a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country and their children and their grandchildren and generations after that will thank them for their sacrifice right now.”

After McCain joked about “storming the Bastille” to end the ongoing shutdown, Behar said, “Speaking of storming the Bastille, Lara Trump doesn’t think it’s any big deal. So it’s like Marie Antoinette, you know?”

“Who is that?” McCain asked. After Sunny Hostin explained that she is “Eric’s wife” and read a portion of her comments aloud, McCain added, “It’s just such a bad look.”

“I just feel like if you are a millionaire’s wife, you may not understand that there are families that can’t afford to feed their children,” Hostin said.

Speaking over her, Behar added, “But she’s married to him, she knows pain.”

At the beginning of January, President Trump insisted that he “can relate” to federal workers who at that point were about to miss their first paycheck.

“And I’m sure that the people that are on the receiving end will make adjustments, they always do, and they’ll make adjustments,” he said. “People understand exactly what’s going on.” Then, without evidence, he added, “But many of those people that won’t be receiving a paycheck, many of those people agree 100 percent with what I’m doing.”

Meanwhile, even former Fox News host Abby Huntsman, who has previously expressed her support for Trump’s wall, seems to have soured on the shutdown. Earlier in the same segment she highlighted the “irony” that Trump originally shut down the government to “figure out what to do with illegals and how to protect people in this country,” and yet all the shutdown has done is “make it more difficult for our own people to protect people in this country.”