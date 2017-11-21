‘The View’: Kellyanne Conway ‘Sold Her Soul’ to Defend Roy Moore

Over the past few days, Kellyanne Conway has started to make the case for Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate and accused child molester Roy Moore, both privately into President Trump’s ear and publicly to his face on Fox & Friends.

“I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through,” Conway said when asked by Fox’s Brian Kilmeade if she was urging Alabamians to vote for Moore.

“You’re basically saying, I don’t care what he did to you, I want to get this tax bill passed,” Whoopi Goldberg responded on The View Tuesday morning. “And if that is in fact how you feel, bye! Because I think women are not taking this anymore!”

Asked, “How do you put the party before children?” the show’s guest Republican for the day, CNN contributor Ana Navarro, replied, “We’ve got a hoo-ha-grabber-in-chief in the Oval Office, that’s how you do it!”

“Kellyanne Conway has daughters,” Joy Behar added. “She should be ashamed of herself. That’s all I’m saying.”

Then, after a brief diversion to talk about Sean Hannity’s failed attempts to get one of Roy Moore’s accusers to come on his show, Sunny Hostin could not help but bring the discussion back to Conway. “When she’s answering these questions, she does look like she threw up in her mouth a little bit,” she said. “So she has sold her soul. She has sold her soul for this.”

Goldberg ended the segment by staring down the lense of the camera and asking, “If your daughter came and said to you, ‘Dad, this is what happened to me, this is what this man did to me.’ Or, ‘Mom, this is what happened to me and this is what this man did to me.’ Is that how you would treat them, say, ‘I don’t care, we need the tax money’? Is that what you would say to your children? Because that’s the question that you have to look at yourself in the mirror and ask.”