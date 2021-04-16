‘The View’ Reluctantly Praises ‘Nepotism Barbie’ Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump got some unexpected love on The View Friday morning after she shocked her right-wing anti-vaxxer fans by doing what her father refused to do: Posting a photo of herself getting the COVID-19 vaccine and urging others to do the same.

During a discussion about GOP Rep. Jim Jordan’s recent outburst at Dr. Anthony Fauci, guest co-host Ana Navarro pivoted to share another example of how “political” the public debate over the pandemic has become.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say anything good about her, you all know I’m no fan of nepotism Barbie, but here I go, take a deep breath,” Navarro said. “Yesterday, I commend Ivanka Trump for having used her platform to show herself getting the vaccine and promote vaccination, when she says I hope you get the shot too. And if you see the responses from Trump supporting Republicans against what used to be their favorite daughter, you can see how political it has become.”

Among the angry comments on her Instagram post were ““Bummer. I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signaling” and “Hell no. Quit telling perfectly healthy people to take this so called vaccine.”

“Shame on people like Donald Trump and Melania Trump and my governor Ron DeSantis for getting the vaccine but doing so behind closed doors!” Navarro added, “And knowing that there's this hesitancy among Republicans that they are making worse, that they are making worse and not doing anything about. Because the bottom line is they want Joe Biden to fail. And if that means cutting off their nose to spite their face, they will do it.”

“OK, she’s a little late, but I’ll give it to her,” Joy Behar said of Ivanka Trump before throwing to Meghan McCain who used the opportunity to attack California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom.