‘The View’ Sides With Pelosi Over AOC: ‘You’re Not Allowed to Bitch About This’

It would appear that the women of The View are solidly in Nancy Pelosi’s corner when it comes to the House speaker’s simmering feud with progressive star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The hosts kicked off Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s chat show by discussing the back-and-forth between the New York lawmaker and the speaker, noting that AOC recently accused Pelosi of disrespecting and repeatedly singling out women of color. Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks came on the heels of Pelosi dissing the “Squad”—a group of four freshmen progressive congresswomen of color—and claiming they have no clout or influence.

After liberal co-host Joy Behar said it was “disheartening” and that this “infighting isn’t helping” to get Donald Trump out of the White House, she then felt it was a “bit much” for Ocasio-Cortez to “go to race right away.”

“Well, I have a problem with how all these young women started out when they were accusing, you know, older Democrats like myself of not getting what needed to be done in the country, and started saying, you know, you haven’t done this,” fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded, adding that the “Squad” wasn’t taking into account veteran Democrats’ past activism and accomplishments.

“It’s annoying to people,” she added. “So I don’t think this had to do with color. I think this is—this is more—I don’t know, B.S.”

Goldberg lashed out some more at the young lawmakers, telling them that it’s “not okay” to come in and tell older Democrats to “get out of the way” because they didn’t do their job. This prompted Behar to say they needed to “keep your eye on the prize” and get Trump out of office.

“That is the reason you stick together—to get him out,” she exclaimed.

Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain, meanwhile, rallied to Pelosi’s defense, noting that it was the speaker who delivered the 2018 midterms for the Democrats while the “Squad” was only able to get four votes in opposing a recent border funding bill. The conservative McCain called it “Democrat on Democrat crime,” adding that Republicans “see the bigger picture” and stay united on legislation.

Hostin, for her part, did point out that Pelosi needs to be careful with calling AOC and others out because they are young women of color, causing Goldberg to directly address the viewers.

Well, women of color watch me right now,” she exclaimed. “Let’s keep this in mind. Do you think Nancy Pelosi wanted to pass a half-ass bill? No. The moderates were the problem, and I would say to these women, did you sit these moderates down and say, ‘Listen, we got to put this together?’ What have you done? Have you called? Have you tried?”

After McCain agreed that the Squad isn’t caucusing, Goldberg ended the segment with this:

“And if you are not going to do that, you’re not allowed to bitch about this! If you want to move it, then let’s get it moved!”