‘The View’ Trashes ‘Programmed Robot’ Kelly Loeffler: Like the ‘Manchurian Candidate’

The hosts of The View took aim at Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) over her panned Senate debate performance, noting on Monday that she came across as a “programmed robot” and that she had a “Manchurian Candidate vibe” to her.

During her debate against Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock, Loeffler found herself heavily leaning on canned talking points in order to avoid answering direct questions, especially when asked about President Donald Trump’s election loss, repeatedly saying that “the president has the right to pursue every legal resource.” She also called Warnock a “radical liberal” at least a dozen times during the course of the event.

Reviewing the debate, co-host Sunny Hostin first took issue with the Republican senator claiming she doesn’t have a “racist bone” in her body, pointing out that Loeffler has called Black Lives Matter “fascist,” which has resulted in the players on the WNBA team Loeffler co-owns to support Warnock in thos race.

“I think that it was terrible that Senator Loeffler kept on calling him names, you know, ‘radical liberal’ and this and that,” she added. “He didn’t go low. He didn’t meet her there which I thought was a good thing.”

Fellow host Ana Navarro, a prominent Never-Trump Republican, followed up by tearing into Loeffler’s robotic speaking style throughout the debate.

“It was really freaky to watch, okay?” Navarro exclaimed. “I’ve got to tell you: Jon Ossoff who was debating an empty podium, that empty podium projected more warmth and humanity than Kelly Loeffler did in an entire hour.”

“She sounded like a programmed robot,” she continued. “She sounded like my alarm system when it tells me my door is ajar. All she did was repeat on a loop ‘leftist radical’ or ‘defund the police’ or ‘socialism.’’

Following a commercial break, co-host Sara Haines weighed in by comparing Loeffler to the brainwashed character in a classic political thriller movie.

“There was a Manchurian Candidate vibe to her,” Haines stated. “She didn’t have anything to say, so she kept relying on the talking points. But when you keep going back to, ‘this guy is a liberal,’ and she was deliberate in just saying it over and over with no life or feeling, you still have to sell it!”