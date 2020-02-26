‘The View’ Warns Warren About Going After Bloomberg: ‘Be Very Careful’

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar appeared to rally to Michael Bloomberg’s defense on Wednesday, telling his rival Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren to be “very careful” when attacking the ex-mayor because he could easily use the “Pocahontas thing” against her.

Discussing Tuesday night’s chaotic Democratic primary in which Warren confronted the former mayor on his company’s treatment of women and comments he allegedly made to a pregnant female employee, Goldberg seemed to side with Bloomberg’s longtime partner Diana Taylor saying people need to “get over it” as it was just part of “bro culture” and happened a long time ago.

“What are people expecting to happen?” Goldberg asked before referencing Bloomberg’s release of three ex-employees from non-disclosure agreements. “They said you need to release this, I thought he did. Is it taking too long for people to read it, or what is it?”

Goldberg went on to say that she doesn’t think Taylor is trying to excuse Bloomberg’s past behavior before wondering aloud why people are “upset” about this.

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain, meanwhile, said she believes “people want you to fall on the sword with these issues,” noting that she appeared to be standing by her partner and explaining that “he’s atoned for that.”

Behar then stepped in to credit Bloomberg for apologizing for his past behavior, invoking the public apology he made just before entering the presidential race over his much-maligned stop-and-frisk policy.

“Think that he has actually learned—as opposed to a lot of people in politics, who never apologize or backed off,” she declared. “I think he has really learned from that stop and frisk thing, I think.”

“And he’s atoned for it, I think, to Meghan’s point,” co-host Sunny Hostin added.

After Hostin said that not all men embraced “bro culture” in the workplace decades ago, Goldberg jumped in to note that there was a “whole TV show” that proved “it happened”—referencing Mad Men—before asking: “What do you have to do to prove that you’re sorry?”

McCain replied that Bloomberg’s team needs to get their “talking points straight” on this issue because Warren is going to keep “going for the jugular” on it.

“Elizabeth Warren needs to be careful,” Goldberg responded. “She needs to be very careful with this.”

“To his credit, he didn’t turn around and say 'what about that “Pocahontas” thing?' He did not,” Behar added, referencing President Donald Trump’s favorite slur against Warren.

The liberal co-host went on to say she was a bit miffed that Bloomberg had donated money to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the past, prompting Goldberg to say he was a “different guy” back then.

“When you have a lot of money I think you have to see who appeals to what you believe in,” she stated. “As most people know, in reality, no one is one thing.”

“To that point, if you want somebody who reaches across the aisle, Bloomberg’s your guy,” Behar concluded.