“Now we all know what a serious issue the guy in the White House thinks using personal email accounts for government business is,” Whoopi Goldberg said at the top of The View Tuesday morning, throwing to a montage of Donald Trump leading “lock her up” chants in reference to Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during the 2016 campaign.

Now, according to a report from The Washington Post, we have learned that the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for her own government business for the better part of last year. “How do you think they are going to spin this?” Goldberg asked. “Do you think anybody will be yelling lock her up?”

“You know what’s amazing is that this girl was there in 2016, I mean, was she in a convent?” Joy Behar asked in response. “She was watching TV just like the rest of us. How dumb can a person be to go and make the same mistake that he has been bitching about the whole time? People, wake up.”

Later, co-host Sunny Hostin added, “I call B.S on ‘I didn't know better.’ I think it's the height of hypocrisy, quite frankly. She knew that's one of the things her father ran on, it was a significant part of his platform. She said “that's what happens when you have that kind of nepotism going on in the White House.”

Ultimately, it was left to Meghan McCain to try to represent the Republican side of the argument and find a way to defend Ivanka Trump from the criticism.

“There is a difference,” she said. “I think it is hypocritical and when one of your dad's taglines is ‘lock her up’ specifically about an email controversy that you should know the difference for that reason alone.” But from there, she pivoted to attack Clinton for deleting personal emails “during a Congressional investigation” and having her aides “smash her devices with a hammer.”

“Do I think it's hypocritical? 100 percent. Do I think she should have known better? 100 percent,” McCain added. “But we should be more concerned about, and my father said this, when a car alarm is going off every day, you get desensitized to what's important. What we should be most fearful of is our president is still using his personal phone. I care much more about that.”

When McCain said she would not have chosen Ivanka Trump’s personal emails as her “number one topic” for the show today, Behar shot back, “Oh, it’s mine, absolutely.”