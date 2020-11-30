The View’s Joy Behar: The ‘Body Snatchers Have Gotten to Maria Bartiromo’

The View’s Joy Behar on Monday took aim at Fox News host Maria Bartiromo for her transition from respected financial journalist to conspiracy-peddling Trump sycophant, declaring that the “body snatchers” have gotten to the TV star while wondering “what the hell happened to her?”

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump did his first post-election television interview on Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, spending more than 45 minutes tossing out bizarro voter-fraud conspiracy theories to the sympathetic Fox host. Besides baselessly accusing the FBI and Justice Department of helping rig the election against him, Trump threw Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under the bus for not helping him overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

At the top of Monday’s broadcast of the ABC morning talk show, View moderator Whoopi Goldberg brought up Trump’s “rigged election” claims on Fox, including Bartiromo’s over-the-top reaction in which she exclaimed it was “disgusting” that America’s election had allegedly been corrupted.

“Let’s not get into what’s ‘disgusting’ here, please,” Goldberg snarked.

Goldberg then noted that the president’s unfounded allegations may be hurting Georgia Republicans’ chances in the upcoming Senate runoff races as Trump supporters are taking his claims seriously and openly wondering why they should bother voting in January.

“None of this makes any sense to me, and you-know-who is planning to go down to Georgia,” she added, turning to Behar. “Will that help or hurt things, Joy? What do you think? I mean, this is just insane, this whole thing. What do you think, Joy?”

Behar, a standup-up comedian and the show’s resident liberal panelist, took the first opportunity to swipe at the Fox News star.

“First of all, can we just say that the body snatchers have gotten to Maria Bartiromo?” Behar exclaimed. “I mean, what the hell happened to her?! Okay. That’s one thing.”

Goldberg, meanwhile, vouched for Bartiromo’s past journalistic bonafides, saying she used to be a “great financial woman” before adding: “And now I don’t know who she is.”

Behar would go on to express hope that Trump’s complaints that the election was “stolen” and “rigged” would eventually convince Republicans to sit out the Senate races.

“So why bother showing?” Behar said. “They’re going to just stay home. I think it’s going to work for the Democrats.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin later weighed in and suggested that Trump’s family may need to stage some sort of “intervention” with the president. “He just needs to go to Losers Anonymous,” she declared. “Like, he’s really in a psychosis right now!”