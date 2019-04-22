Meghan McCain Blows Up Over Mueller Report; Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Her Off

Returning from a week-long break, The View began Monday’s broadcast reacting to the recently released Mueller report. Naturally, that segment ended with Whoopi Goldberg cutting off conservative co-host Meghan McCain during a tirade claiming Democrats are going to get President Trump re-elected by “demonizing” all Republicans.

In response to Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) highly critical statement of Trump following the report—which found Trump repeatedly tried to obstruct the Russia probe—co-host Sunny Hostin said the Utah senator would still likely not vote for impeachment if it reached the Senate. Romney and other Republicans, he said, will ultimately refuse to hold Trump accountable.

Former Fox News host Abby Huntsman jumped in to debate both Hostin and co-host Joy Behar, noting that Trump’s base feels like he “got a big win” from the report because the media set an expectation that “he was going to be booted out.” Behar and Hostin, meanwhile, pointed out that Trump’s overall approval rating went down to 37 percent—and that’s where McCain jumped in for her take.

“Then what's the problem?” McCain asked. “So he’s the worst president in history. According to our legal analyst, there's so much in this report that is damning and whatever. Then what’s the problem? Why is everyone so nervous about 2020? If this is the nail in the coffin...”

Behar snapped back that she is “afraid the Russians will steal the election again,” which prompted McCain to call her “irrational.”

“What’s the rational answer?!” Behar, McCain’s regular sparring partner, exclaimed.

“Unfortunately for Democrats, you got to get out there and win over the voters you lost in the middle of the country,” McCain replied with one of her most recurring talking points. When one woman in the audience applauded, McCain turned and thanked her.

“I always took Trump seriously,” she continued. “You can go back and check the receipts when I worked at Fox and on my radio show. I always took Trump seriously. This mess that we all got ourselves into, I blame the left as much as the right, and the demonizing of all conservatives in this country, all Trump supporters in every way. You’re getting him re-elected.”

When Hostin pressed once more, “But what about his behavior?” McCain replied, “It came out that there was nothing that collude—that he didn’t collude.” (The report actually doesn’t make a determination on “collusion, which has no legal definition.)

As McCain continued to shout, she then invoked her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). “I accepted the Magnitsky Award in London on behalf of my father,” she exclaimed. “I’m someone who has been speaking out against Russia, by the way—let me finish!”

As she continued to shout at her colleagues, Goldberg calmly mouthed to the camera that the segment had to wrap. McCain, meanwhile, continued to rant.