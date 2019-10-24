Meghan McCain Goes Off on ‘Wannabe’ TV Star Matt Gaetz

Meghan McCain was not impressed with the House Republicans’ publicity gambit this week to disrupt Democrats’ impeachment hearings led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

After Abby Huntsman mentioned that Gaetz is reportedly filming a documentary series for HBO called The Swamp—and allegedly broke House rules to get the crew members into the Capitol building, McCain went off.

“I hate political stunts across the board in general,” McCain said. “I think we elect people in order to serve in Congress.” Comparing what Republicans did this week to the Democratic sit-in for gun control in 2016, she said, “Democrats shouldn’t be doing it, Republicans shouldn't be doing it.”

“We elect you to get your freaking job done one way or the other,” McCain continued, “and when you are sitting on a sit-in for 26 hours or you’re doing what Republicans did yesterday, it’s the reason why Congress has a 13 percent approval rating.”

“By the way, Matt Gaetz, when did you become a TV star or wannabe a TV star?” she asked in disgust. “You want to do that? Get the hell out of Congress! Get a TV job! But you’re probably not interesting enough to do it.”

“No one’s going to hire him, he’s boring,” Joy Behar added.

It was a relatively rare moment of agreement between McCain and Behar, who said earlier of Republicans, “I think they're scared because, you know, because Trump said that any never-Trumpers are considered ‘scum.’”

“So they don't want to be labeled as scum in his eyes and they're afraid of getting thrown out of their job,” she added. “And it's just based on pure, you know, fear—just fear and cowardice in my opinion.”