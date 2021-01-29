Meghan McCain Tweets Then Deletes Wild Comparison of Capitol Rioters to GameStop Traders

One day after drawing a bizarre false equivalence between QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell on The View, Meghan McCain tried out another failed analogy—this time on Twitter.

“The GameStop stock story is like a mirror to the world of everything that is wrong,” McCain tweeted. “This is what happens when the system feels rigged and nothing seems to work anymore. It’s what has fueled the rise of populism in America. The story shouldn’t be dismissed because it is nuanced.”

But then, she took things a step further in a second tweet that she subsequently deleted, explicitly linking the scheme to drive up GameStop’s stock price to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. She neglected to mention President Donald Trump’s role on “fueling” the latter with lies.

McCain’s tweets followed a lengthy Friday morning rant on The View about why she believes “average Americans” should care about what happened with GameStop. “I can hear you laughing,” she said to her co-host Joy Behar at one point, “but there are real bottom-line ramifications to this.”

“I’m not laughing at you,” Behar insisted, adding later, “I only was giggling because I think Meghan has missed her calling as a financial adviser. You really know what you are talking about.”