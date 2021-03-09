‘The View’ Co-Host Literally Sips Tea After Dragging Piers Morgan

The View co-host Sunny Hostin on Tuesday took British tabloid host Piers Morgan to task for obsessively raging over Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey—and finished her takedown of Morgan by dramatically sipping a cup of tea.

Following Markle’s bombshell claims that she contemplated suicide and was subjected to racist treatment by the British royal family, Morgan has been on a relentless, rage-filled campaign against the Duchess of Sussex. The situation finally came to a head Tuesday morning when Morgan’s Good Morning Britain co-star Alex Beresford called him out for constantly trashing Markle, prompting Morgan to storm off the set over the mild rebuke.

“I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off,” Beresford noted, hinting at the basis of Morgan’s anger towards Markle. “Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her.”

During Tuesday’s broadcast of The View, co-host Sara Haines got things going by noting that the British public is largely critical of Markle and her husband Prince Harry, adding that there’s a “certain national loyalty” for the royal family. At the same time, she said that she “can’t relate” to Morgan’s continued behavior.

“The clip we just showed is about the fact that Piers Morgan supposedly went out with Meghan the day after she met Prince Harry,” Haines observed. “He trashes her non-stop and he clearly can’t separate himself from that ego hit.”

Hostin, meanwhile, took that handoff from Haines and ran with it.

“Watching him walk off like that, isn’t it interesting that Piers Morgan can walk away from a slightly uncomfortable situation but Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan cannot walk away from more than a slightly uncomfortable situation, but a situation that put her mental health and her life at risk,” the View host declared.

After rejecting criticism that the timing of the Winfrey interview was inopportune due to 99-year-old Prince Phillip’s failing health, Hostin went on to take aim at Morgan, airing an old clip of the ITV host seemingly lamenting that Markle didn’t entertain a romantic relationship with him.

“We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis and pints —we got on brilliantly,” Morgan said during an appearance on The Late Late Show in 2018. “Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again—Meghan Markle ghosted me.”

Hostin reacted: “I suppose that his obsession with her is based on his own fragility, isn’t it?”

And with that, she took a slow deliberate sip from her teacup, prompting co-host Meghan McCain to smile and laugh.