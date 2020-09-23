Whoopi Goldberg had one piece of advice for former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of next Tuesday’s debate with President Donald Trump.

“All Joe has to say is, ‘I may look sleepy, I may be sleepy, but I didn’t let 200,000 people die in the middle of a pandemic,’” The View moderator said on Wednesday after playing a clip from Trump’s massive outdoor rally in Pennsylvania from the night before.

As Sunny Hostin put it, “It looks like COVID-Palooza.” She added, “No masks, no social distancing, everybody crammed together and Donald Trump doesn’t care. He doesn’t care. He’s actually still downplaying it. He’s saying that not that many people are vulnerable. I know people who have died from the coronavirus. Those people died!”

At another rally in Ohio on Monday, Trump went on a misleading rant about how young people can survive COVID-19 that ended with the outrageous statement: “It affects virtually nobody.”

When Joy Behar asked why Trump supporters “risk their lives” to see him speak in person, Meghan McCain answered, “That I don’t understand, and you should talk to Herman Cain’s family about that, I don’t know,” referring to the former GOP presidential candidate who died from the virus after attending Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

But Goldberg wasn’t done taking those Trump fans to task, not just for risking their own health but by putting everyone else in danger as well.

“A lot of people feel like they are powerless, they have no power, but you know what the great equalizer has been?” she asked. “Because the COVID-19 virus kills black people, white people, Asian people—it doesn’t care who you vote for. Herman Cain learned that lesson and it was not a good one.

“You going out like that is only really going to come back and bite you. Because if you go home and take somebody out because you weren’t smart enough to put a mask on, you can’t sue him,” Goldberg added of Trump. “You can’t sue the guy in the White House. That’s on you. If you go home and somebody dies on your watch, that’s on you!

“You don’t want to carry stuff home,” she continued. “But I guess y’all who are out there thinking it doesn’t matter, you know, we'll see how you do in the upcoming days.”