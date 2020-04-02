The Villains of the Virus Are Cashing In and Spreading Death

Devin Nunes, who over the course of his career has blamed a drought on environmentalists and Donald Trump’s collusion with the Kremlin on the FBI, went dark on us for a little while but has returned with a vengeance, blaming the soon-to-be-wrecked economy on California education bureaucrats. OK, not directly. But in a dumbshit harangue to Laura Ingraham Tuesday night (with the Fox host nodding along every step of the way), he denounced the closure of California’s schools as “way overkill” and then argued that Americans have to get back to work in “a week to two weeks” or the economy will perish.

The ugly world view that has brought us to this wretched point was on full display, along with the evidence that this impassioned advocate of a return to pedagogical normalcy must have skipped English class as a lad (“kids coulda went back to school in two weeks to four weeks,” he said). The experts, from education to public health, are making ninnies of us, when what we really need is for a few real men to get back out there in public and show the rest of us what real Muricans think of a pesky little virus.

Nunes’ rant was reminiscent of his CNN screed on March 15—just days after the NBA season was cancelled and public life in America basically shut down—that “ it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in, get in easily.”