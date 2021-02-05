The Virus Isn’t Keeping Kids Out of School. The Unions Are.

For almost a year now, too many of our nation’s children have not been allowed to attend school in person. For a long time, the need to homeschool was understandable, if inadequate. We were, after all, in the middle of a global pandemic.

But as time passed, two things became clear. First, the immense damage being done to our children, both in terms of their missed educational opportunities, as well as their emotional and psychological needs, became obvious (not to mention the impact on parents who must put aside their work to provide child care and/or “remote learning”).

And second, the experts (remember when progressives wanted to “trust the science”) have, for a long time now, been clear that the potential downside of reopening schools does not justify keeping them closed. This is especially true for younger children. The data, the science… the evidence is abundantly clear.