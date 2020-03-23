This post contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 13, “What We Become.”

As Danai Gurira and her character, Michonne, leave The Walking Dead, it’s safe to say that the series will never be the same. Since she made her debut in the Season 3 premiere, Gurira has been a fan favorite among the cast—and her character’s journey through this post-apocalyptic world has been one of the most satisfying.

But at least if Michonne had to leave, she did so alive—and with a journey that seems to promise we’ll see her again. In Sunday’s installment, confirmed to be Gurira’s last on the show, Michonne discovers a drawing of herself—by Rick. By the end, she’s on a mission to find out if he’s still out there somewhere, with a blessing from Judith. And at the very end of the episode, she discovers a phalanx of strangers ready to depart for... somewhere. It sure looks like this could be connected with the helicopter that picked Rick up.