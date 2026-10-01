WINGING IT ‘The West Wing’ Star Teases Show’s Reboot The show’s creator says he has been inspired to write new episodes. Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford, 66, said he’s trying to get the show’s creator Aaron Sorkin, 65, to work on a reboot. “I’ll work him, I’ll work him,” he said when asked about getting Sorkin to commit as Whitford’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled, which sparked a small cast reunion. He then told Variety on Wednesday he envisions a “limited series of some kind.” The seven-season juggernaut won 27 Emmy Awards for Sorkin’s fast-paced, high-brow writing. Sorkin started the reboot rumor by saying he was inspired to write more episodes while attending the show’s 25th anniversary at the White House in 2024. Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Mary McCormack, and Josh Malina all attended Whitford’s star unveiling, where Hill said he wonders about the show’s place in a highly polarized world, but it could work if Sorkin’s involved. “Things are so outlandish, I don’t know how you dramatize any of that. With him writing, it would be a lovely thing to hopefully steer the collective consciousness of our society back toward humanity and connectivity and understanding.”

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