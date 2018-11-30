The Wide World of Whiskey

For decades, Kentucky, Scotland, Ireland and Canada dominated the world whiskey business. Few bars carried any whiskies made anywhere else and that was just fine with most drinkers.

But over the last decade, these distilling stalwarts have been joined on bar shelves by an ever-growing international selection of bottles from India, Japan, Scandinavia and seemingly everywhere in between that have captured the hearts and imaginations of drinkers and bartenders.

On this episode of Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss this growing trend, share their favorite international whiskies and forecast where they see the business headed. (Spoiler alert: Are you ready for Italian whiskey?)

So pour yourself a dram and listen to this spirited conversation now.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It just won the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world's best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong

