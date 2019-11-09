The Wild ‘Last Christmas’ Twist Is Really, Truly Outrageous

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.

This week:

A love letter to Seth Meyers.

The craziest movie twist of the year.

A surprise entry for the year’s funniest show.

Will never stop fawning over Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The one thing from Little Mermaid Live! we still can’t shake.

Everyone Watch Forky Asks a Question!

In this job, I watch a lot of TV. Not every show, but a lot of them. So many of them. Help.

Anyway, that’s to say that it’s not lightly that I tell you that I laughed harder at Forky Asks a Question than I did at maybe any other comedy I’ve watched this year.

The series launches Tuesday with Disney+ (click here to read more about whether subscribing is worth it). It’s a string of three-minute short episodes centered around the breakout new character of Toy Story 4. Forky is his education on what it means to be a sentient being, thus wondering aloud some existential questions about life and living. “What is a friend?” “What is money?” Each episode sets out to answer the questions.

It sounds heady, but it’s far from it. The high concept the gives the episodes a continuing structure, but stakes low enough to deliver in three-minute episodes. Three minutes!!! Short bursts of heartwarming, hilarious delight.

This! Dress!!!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is this month’s Vogue cover girl. There are two things of note in the ensuing feature. One, she recounts the time Hillary Clinton saw the off-Broadway production of Fleabag, in which a disturbing fate befalls a hamster named Hilary, and I may never stop thinking about it. Two, she is photographed in this dress, quite possibly the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen.

Why No Claws, Sebastian???

I have already written at length about The Little Mermaid Live!, yet I am cursed to be still thinking about it, days later. Chiefly this: at one point in rehearsals, Shaggy’s Sebastian had claws. When the production went live, everyone in the audience was wearing claws, yet Shaggy, despite doing what was clearly meant to be claw choreography with his hands, wasn’t. WHO NIXED THE CLAWS, AND WHY?

What to watch this week:

Back to Life: A small, quietly wonderful series.

Forky Asks a Question: The best Disney+ show, really.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: I actually enjoyed it: the show: that I watched.

Last Christmas: He gave you his heart, now give him your money!

What to skip this week:

Playing With Fire: Never a good idea.

Lady & the Tramp: Waste of perfectly good spaghetti.

Primal: Nicolas Cage stars. I believe I’ve made my point.