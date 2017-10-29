Crazy Halloween Costumes
The wildest celebrity costumes to come of this year's Halloween festivities.
Some were funny, some were frightening, and some were just glamorous—the celebrity halloween costumes this year are a must see.
Adele looking whimsical
Naomi Campbell in an over the top headpiece
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher
Sarah Hyland as Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things
Zoë Kravitz as Marta Singer and Karl Glusman and Tyler Durden from Fight Club
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as handmaiden
Jaime King and family as power rangers
Jason Derulo as leader of the White Walkers
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna
Rita Ora as Poison Ivy
Karlie Kloss as Catwoman and Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in '70s style
Maria Borges as a spider
Busy Phillips as Hedwig
Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah
Demi Lovato as Selena
Gwyneth Paltrow paying homage to her role in Se7en
Paris Hilton as Devil
Nene Leakes as Pest Control
Colton Haynes as Marge Simpson
Ellen Von Unwerth in Versailles inspired ensemble