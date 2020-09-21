The Woman Who Did Everything Else for the Woman Who Did It All

Her name is Bronwen Adams but everybody calls her Bronnie and for the last 40 years she was Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s interior decorator and all-round go-to person. A mutual friend told me Bronnie had some stories to share about RBG that those who only know her as an icon would get a kick out of.

Spoiler alert, there’s nothing here that will make you like Ginsburg less, or reveal a private self that she’d kept hidden. Everything Bronnie revealed in our phone conversation strikes me as totally in character with the woman who late in life achieved rap star status, and who is being mourned by millions.

Bronnie met Ginsburg when she was confirmed for a seat on the U.S. District Court in D.C. in 1980, and would be moving from New York to Washington. Bronnie and her then partner met with Ginsburg in New York to present what they thought the newly minted judge would like. “She said ‘how much, and when will it be ready?’ Bronnie recalls “She didn’t change one thing that we were proposing. The sofa there today is the one that was there when she moved in.” (It’s a large modular sofa, off-white, and the walls are blue for a contemporary look, which Ruth likes.)