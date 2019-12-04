I Skipped the Winter Coat and Wore This Everlane Wool Suit Jacket Instead to Keep Warm (and Stay Stylish)

When is a suitcoat not really suitcoat? That’s a question I had after wearing Everlane’s The Italian Wool Suit Jacket. It has the typical cut of a suit jacket and felt comfortable and trim. Yet, it’s made from an Italian wool material that felt warm in the cold weather and comfy enough to slip on more frequently than the required weddings, business meetings, and luncheon appointments.

I’m not typically the suit-wearing type, which is why I was surprised how nicely the jacket felt, a stretchy wool material that matched up perfectly with jeans and even a pair of Lululemon pants I tested out recently. In keeping with popular trends, I didn’t bother with a tie and wore the suit jacket (which also has matching pants) as though it was a sweater or an actual winter jacket. I decided to go for a brisk walk in 40-degree weather and felt warm enough, although that’s certainly not the intended purpose.

Here’s a few curious facts about the jacket. First, Everlane mentions at their site that it has “functional” cuff buttons which is pretty funny: Most suit jackets do not have functional buttons on the sleeves. These, however, can be unbuttoned for a little more flexibility. There’s a chest pocket inside, which worked perfectly for my iPhone 11 Pro. Since the wool material is not to thin, my phone didn’t bounce around. The suitcoat is machine washable in cold water, too. That means it doesn’t need to be dry-cleaned like my other suitcoats.

The big seller for me is the price. Wool suit jackets tend to cost north of $300 or $400 in my research, and much more than that if you choose a designer brand. Wool is the type of fabric you want for winter weather for a suit because you can skip the outer jacket. At $198, Everlane’s The Italian Wool Suit Jacket is a smart buy for cold weather attire.

The Italian Wool Suit Jacket Buy on Everlane $ 198

