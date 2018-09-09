The World's Smallest Wall Charger Goes Everywhere

Mobile battery pack chargers run out of juice and traditional cord chargers cause clutter or draw unwanted attention to your charging phone. The tiny, convenient Chargerito solves both these problems by plugging straight into any wall socket wherever you go to create a charger stand where you can discreetly leave your devices to power up.

With foldable prongs and no cord, it fits easily in your pocket or small purse. Chargerito’s built in MFi Lightning output also secures your device while it's charging, which means you can leave it hanging out without worrying about theft. Perfect for weddings, conferences, or corporate retreats, Chargerito is available for just $29.99. When a battery pack dies, you're out of luck – but Chargerito doesn't die.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.