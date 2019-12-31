The Year in Drinks: 2019

Over the last 12 months, David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum have traveled the globe—from New York to New Orleans to Naples, Italy—visiting dozens of distilleries and bars and tasting countless cocktails and spirits.

On this episode of their award-winning podcast, Life Behind Bars, the co-hosts talk about some of the highlights of the year, the spirited fights they got into online (and won), and a few things they’d like to see happen in 2020.

So mix yourself a cocktail and toast 2019 by listening to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong