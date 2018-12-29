The Year in Drinks

Before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve listen to this year-end episode of podcast Life Behind Bars.

Hosts Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich recount the highs and lows of 2018, including some of the biggest bar openings of the year, the noteworthy new books that were published, their favorite Half Full stories and remember some friends who passed away.

Pour yourself a glass of Champagne and enjoy the discussion. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It just won the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world's best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong

Download on iTunes

Listen on SoundCloud: