The Young Women Cuomo Underestimated Are About to Bring Him Down

There are always those looking for a reason to dismiss and malign a woman, and side with the guy she’s accusing. In the case of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest accuser, Anna Ruch, she wasn’t his employee and they weren’t in a workplace. They met for the first time at a wedding, where she says that he put his hand on her lower back. When she used her own hand to remove it, he grabbed her face in both hands and said he wanted to kiss her.

That’s a newsworthy story because the 33-year-old is the third decades-younger woman in a week to come out with an account of unwanted contact with Cuomo, and because her story pokes serious holes in the phony “apology” the 63-year-old governor had issued a day earlier, to try and talk around the detailed, documented account of his second accuser, 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett.

“At work, sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny,” he said, sounding like a sad, misunderstood little boy while trying to explain away his actions with the second member of his staff to accuse him of harassment, and after his earlier suggestion that she get a tattoo on her butt fell flat. “I now understand that… some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”