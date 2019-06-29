This Top-Rated Weighted Blanket Makes Amazon’s Top 3 and Still Costs Less Than $100

At Scouted, we take weighted blankets seriously, whether they’re best-selling, exceptionally stylish, or eco-friendly. And so I jumped at the opportunity to test ZonLi’s weighted blanket, one of Amazon’s most highly-rated weighted blankets. Coming in multiple colors and weights, from five to 30 pounds, you can choose the best style for your needs, and I found the weighted blanket itself to be perfect in various ways — even if I never quite wrapped up solely in it to sleep. The weight itself creates a comforting illusion that, well, feels good. Whether you fold it up and drop it in your lap while sitting on the couch or wrap it around your shoulders, it’s certainly versatile enough to handle upright situations. In bed, I found it best folded at the bottom of the mattress, ready for me to tuck my feet shin-deep underneath it, which actually really calmed me down. While it’s large enough to use as a regular blanket covering your entire torso, I found that to be too much for me for the entire sleeping night — but a little bit before bed was all I needed. And when about 2,000 reviewers left it a 4.5-star average rating, I realize lots of other people see in the ZonLi some version of the utility I did. What’s more, the price is very right. The 60-inch-by-80-inch size at 20 pounds goes for $65, for example. On top of everything else, ZonLi is breathable and hypo-allergenic for the warm months. Whether for yourself or as a gift, a top-rated weighted blanket is a great summer upgrade. Get It on Amazon >

