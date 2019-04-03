Theory’s 25% Off Friends & Family Sale Has Suits, Dresses, and More

Theory is one of those brands that truly understand how to elevate basics to a place that is both beautiful and practical. And with their 25% off Friends & Family sale, you can add those elevated basics to your daily wardrobe.

Looking through the newest offerings from the brand, Theory is in full spring mode with linen blazers and linen tees. There are a ton of stroll-through-the-park-ready dresses, like this patterned one, and some jumpsuits that look as chic as they do comfortable.

On the men’s side, there are a ton of summer suit options, like the Good Linen Clinton Blazer and the matching pants. The Saratoga Blazer is a more casual take on a blazer if you want to pair it with jeans.

Whatever you pick up from this 25% off sale will surely become a mainstay in your work wardrobe and you’ll never want to wear anything else.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.