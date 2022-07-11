Get $100 Off a Theragun During Therabody’s Massive Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m sure you’ve heard it enough from me at this point, but I absolutely love Therabody. The line of Theragun Massage Guns is probably the most powerful and comprehensively effective massage guns on the market. Perhaps the only detractor from me or anyone else buying 50 of them to store in our house like squirrels is that they can range on the more expensive side. However, during Prime Day, Therabody is having its own sale. From July 11 to July 13, you can buy a Theragun Pro for $100 off, a Theragun Elite for $50 off or a Theragun Mini for $40 off. This sale means that you will be able to enjoy one of the most effective tools for muscle or body aches without having to break the bank to do it. The Therabody Theragun has done more for my muscles than any other creams or supplements I have ever tried. It is one of the few products that I make sure to use after every workout or even just when I wake up on the wrong side of the bed.

