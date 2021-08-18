It’s Time You Upgraded Your Foam Roller to This One

Scouting Report: Working out feels a lot less like work when I can treat myself to a sesh with this Bluetooth-enabled smart foam roller.

When I was younger, I could hop out of bed in the morning, work a full day, and then power through spin classes and weight training sessions with ease in the evenings. But with every passing year, hopping out of bed has turned into a slow crawl. And those spin classes and weight training sessions are usually followed up with a Bengay massage and a hot bath. Sciatic nerve pain left me with constant pins and needles discomfort down the back of my left side, making sitting at my desk for long periods nearly unbearable. And although I'd love to use the pain as an excuse to skip my workouts for good, I love margaritas and ice cream way too much.

I already knew foam rollers were great post-workout recovery tools. Rolling them across problem areas can help get the blood moving and relax stiff muscles. But when I discovered the Therabody Wave Roller, my life changed, and before long, it had become an integral part of my workout warm-up and cool-down routine. This Bluetooth-enabled vibrating foam roller provides all of the same massaging goodness as a regular foam roller, but it adds a vibrating pulse to give the muscle tissue in my hamstrings a deeper massage.

I can pair the Wave Roller with the Therabody app on my phone to control the five unique vibration settings. And I can create and save custom routines that give me relief in the places I need it most – which has lately become the entire left side of my body. A full charge gives me three hours of battery life. And if I want to take it on the go, the Wave Roller also comes with a carrying case and power adapter.

Using The Therabody Wave Roller is the next best thing to having my own personal trainer or massage therapist. Rolling out my muscles before and after each workout has helped improve my range of motion and minimized some of the post-workout soreness I had become accustomed to. Now the only excuse I can make for missing a workout is having too many margaritas at Taco Tuesday.

