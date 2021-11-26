Neck Hurt? Our Favorite Theragun Massager Is $200 Off For Black Friday

The Theragun is our favorite way to avoid foam rolling yet still maintain loose muscles. It’s like a massage, only better. We love all of the models, including the Theragun Mini (currently 15% off right now) and the Theragun Prime (17% off) but the Theragun Pro 4th Generation Massager is by far the best in its class—and it's $200 off for Black Friday on Amazon right now.

Whenever winter comes along, my shoulders scrunch up into my ears and my back tenses up. I’m not sure why—maybe it’s the weather, maybe it’s stress— but what I am sure of is that my Theragun helps me loosen those knots like nothing else. It’s portable so you can get rid of knots, cramps, and tension by just pressing a button and holding the device against yourself. Now doesn’t that feel good?

You don't have to just take our word for it though—just check out the Theragun Pro's 1,200+ glowing reviews (and a near 5-star rating to boot). "Everyone needs This, the best massage gun I've ever used. I used to be a professional soccer player and I needed some therapy on a regular [basis], Theragun was the best way to get therapy constantly without spending a ton of money, I use it before and after my workouts and it works like magic!" writes on Amazon reviewer.

"I was a doubter and reluctant to spend this sort of money even at its holiday sale price. But I had almost instant relief from plantar pain and haven't been pain-free in months. Better than the sport's therapist whose sonic pulse device never helped," another happy Theragun customer says.

Theragun Pro 4th Generation Percussive Massager Down from $599 Buy at Amazon $ 399 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Theragun Prime Percussive Deep Tissue Massage Gun Down from $299 Buy at Amazon $ 249 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Theragun Mini Deep Tissue Massage Gun Down from $199 Buy at Amazon $ 174 Free Shipping | Free Returns

